Introducing the Podcasts of The MMQB NFL Show

The MMQB suite of NFL podcasts gives you all you need to know about the NFL and fall football. 

By Emily Caron
August 20, 2018

The MMQB suite of podcasts bring you unique, informed and immediate analysis from around the NFL. Whether you’re looking to catch up on Sunday’s football action, take a deep dive into the film or get answers to some burning NFL questions, the MMQB staff has you covered.

With a rotating cast of hosts including Andy Benoit, Albert Breer and Gary Gramling, you’ll finish each episode knowing more about football than you ever thought you could.

Here's our weekly schedule of shows: 

• Monday: Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling stay up late to bring you a full breakdown of everything you need to know from Sunday's NFL action on The Monday Morning NFL Podcast.

• Wednesday: Jenny Vrentas and Conor Orr join The MMQB Podcast with Albert Breer for an insider's look at the major themes and news from around the NFL.

• Thursday: On The NFL Deep Dive Podcast, Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling get into the X's and O's of the week's biggest upcoming games, as well as take listener questions in the always popular mailbag segment.

• Friday: Best bets on spreads, totals, props and more, The MMQB Gambling Show has something for the veteran bettor or the novice, hosted by Gary Gramling, Scott Gramling and Jimmy Traina.

You can listen to the MMQB NFL podcast below: 

 

You can also find the full suite of MMQB NFL podcasts on iTunes

 

