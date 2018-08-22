Report: Raiders Sign Veteran Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Rodgers-Cromartie is entering his 11th season in the NFL.

By Jenna West
August 22, 2018

The Oakland Raiders have reportedly agreed to a deal with free-agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rodgers-Cromartie, 32, told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he worked out with the Raiders in Oakland on Wednesday.

The cornerback spent the last four seasons with the Giants, who released Rodgers-Cromartie in March. The Redskins, Seahawks and Chargers were also rumored to be interested in Rodgers-Cromartie throughout the offseason.

During the 2017 season, Rodgers-Cromartie played in 15 games with six starts for the Giants, recording 48 tackles.

Selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft, Rodgers-Cromartie spent the first three seasons of his career in Arizona before playing for the Eagles, Broncos and Giants. The two-time Pro Bowler has 30 career interceptions in 10 seasons.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)