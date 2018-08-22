The Oakland Raiders have reportedly agreed to a deal with free-agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rodgers-Cromartie, 32, told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he worked out with the Raiders in Oakland on Wednesday.

The cornerback spent the last four seasons with the Giants, who released Rodgers-Cromartie in March. The Redskins, Seahawks and Chargers were also rumored to be interested in Rodgers-Cromartie throughout the offseason.

During the 2017 season, Rodgers-Cromartie played in 15 games with six starts for the Giants, recording 48 tackles.

Selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft, Rodgers-Cromartie spent the first three seasons of his career in Arizona before playing for the Eagles, Broncos and Giants. The two-time Pro Bowler has 30 career interceptions in 10 seasons.