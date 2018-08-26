Eagles Coach Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz Not Cleared For Contact

Will Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz start Week One vs. the Falcons? 

By Scooby Axson
August 26, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says that starting quarterback Carson Wentz still has not been cleared by doctors to participate in any full contact drills.

Wentz tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee during a Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

He has not played since and has not seen any action in the preseason.

Backup Nick Foles, who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win after Wentz was injured, has played in two games in the preseason and has looked less than stellar.

He has two interceptions and two lost fumbles in preseason losses to the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

The Eagles start defense of their championship in a prime-time Thursday night game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6.

