Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. Becomes Highest-Paid Receiver With New $95 Million, Five-Year Contract

Beckham is slated to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL with his new $95 million deal.

By Michael Shapiro
August 27, 2018

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants are "closing in" on a five-year contract extension, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal is worth $95 million with $65 million guaranteed and will make Beckham the highest-paid receiver in NFL history, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. Mike Evans currently holds the record after signing a $82.5 million contract in March.

Beckham has not played in the preseason.

His 2017 campaign ended in Week 5 and he missed the rest of the season after suffering a broken ankle on Oct. 8. New York ended its year 3-13 and fired head coach Ben McAdoo before season's end. Pat Shurmer was hired as head coach in January. 

Beckham enters 2018 with 313 career catches and 38 touchdowns. The LSU product registered 10-plus touchdown catches in each of his first three seasons. 

Beckham and the Giants will begin their season on Sept. 9 by hosting the Jaguars. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET. 

