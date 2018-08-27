New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was again short with the medias when asked questions he does not like, this time hanging up the phone during his weekly radio spot.

Brady was asked Monday on WEEI's "Kirk & Callahan" about his relationship with personal trainer Alex Guerrero and his role with the Patriots.

Last week, it was reported that Guerrero was on the team’s plane.

“Yeah, we was with me this past week. Yeah," Brady responded.

When Brady was asked why Guerrero was even allowed to be with the team when that wasn't the case last season, Brady said “I’m not getting into all that" and repeated that answer after another question.

"Everyone knows, it is well-documented the work he and I do together," he said.

One more question was asked about if Guerrero was on the sidelines during New England's preseason game on Friday before Brady was through with the questioning.

"Yeah. Alright, guys, have a great day. I’ll talk to you later,” Brady said before ending the interview.

Brady was asked about receiver Julian Edelman’s four-game suspension for PED use during training camp and his possible connection to Guerrero, Brady said, “No comment. It’s ridiculous. I’m out."

Brady, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, also hung up on WEEI before the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, saying he was disappointed to hear news about a host that made a remark about his daughter.

A WEEI radio employee called his five–year–old daughter “an annoying little pissant" after discussing the "Tom vs. Time" documentary on Facebook.

The station apologized to Brady and suspended the employee for the comments.