The Cincinnati Bengals signed star defensive tackle Geno Atkins to a four-year, $65.3 million extension on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Atkins will be paid $25.5 million in the first year of his contract. ESPN's Adam Schefter added that $37.5 million - more than half the deal - will come within his first two years. The $16.3 million yearly average is the highest yearly average signed by a 30+ year old non-QB in NFL history.

The Bengals agreed to terms on a three-year, $45 million extension for defensive end Carlos Dunlap shortly after signing Atkins, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported.

Dunlap appeared to confirm the reports on Instagram.

Atkins, 30, has been with the Bengals since Cincinnati drafted him out of Georgia in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft. The six-time Pro Bowler has 190 tackles, 61 sacks and eight forced fumbles in his nine NFL seasons.

Dunlap, 29, also began his career with the Bengals in 2010 after going in the second round to Cincinnati out of Florida. The two-time Pro Bowler has started all 16 games in each of the last four years with 35 tackles, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 2017.

Both players were entering contract years.