This season, Chiefs fans will no longer be allowed to stay in the parking lot tailgating after games begin. Fan will have to go inside Arrowhead Stadium if they have tickets or will have to leave, reports Fox4KC.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan said the policy change is to keep fans safe.

"From a safety and security standpoint, we don’t want someone out there all day who’s not going to the game," Donovan said. "If you’re out there taking up a spot, if you’re out there taking in traffic and you’re not going to the game, that’s impacting a person who is going to the game."

Donovan added that the NFL makes suggestions on improving the fan experience, including changes in tailgating. He added the change will be a transition and will not be a hard stop.

Five years ago, a fan died after a fight outside of Arrowhead Stadium. His wife filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the team and they settled outside of court.

The Chiefs play their final preseason game against the Packers on Thursday at home.