Football season is finally here. While fans break out their favorite jerseys and lucky towels to get in the spirit, the best game days also include lots of tasty food.

Stadiums across the NFL are stepping up their game– bringing unique menu options for fans to chow down on as they watch the action.

Whether you like traditional burgers and hot dogs, or want something more daring, stadium menus will have choices for everyone this year.

Take a look at some of SI Eats' top picks for the 2018 NFL season:

Tacos:

Battle Red Tacos (NRG Stadium):

The Texans spice things up by combining Flamin Hot Cheetos-crusted chicken tenders with mango pico de gallo and Sriracha mayonnaise in a flour tortilla.

Pork Belly Tacos (Soldier Field):

Although Chicago might be known for its take on hot dogs, the Bears aren't afraid to put their own spin on tacos. They pair Bulgogi (Korean-style grilled meat) marinated braised pork belly with daikon and carrot Aisan-style slaw, grilled scallions and Sriracha pepper sauce in a flour tortilla.

Smokehouse Chicken Tacos (FirstEnergy Stadium):

Pile on the flavor at Browns games with Hickory-smoked coriander chicken, chili-spiked pepper jack queso, Ohio sweet corn pico de gallo and habanero cilantro crema in a flour tortilla.

Hot Dogs:

Jamaican Jerk Sausage (Arrowhead Stadium):

Not looking for a traditional hot dog? The Chiefs deliver with a jerk pork sausage topped with habanero mango slaw and crispy plantains on a toasted New England bun.

The Pit Bull (FedEx Field):

This foot long all-beef hot dog piles on horseradish mustard sauce, pit beef and giardiniera for an delicious treat at Redskins games.

Burgers and More:

TsUNAmi Burger (StubHub Center):

The Chargers start with a six-ounce pan-seared ahi tuna and add on Neuske's Applewood bacon, heriloom tomatoes, avocado and lemon ailoi. It's served on a sesame Brioche bun.

Tennessee Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese (Arrowhead Stadium):

The Chiefs take classic mac & cheese and top it with Tennessee hot popcorn chicken and hot sauce simmered onions.

Snacks:

Looking for a snack during the game? Pretzels and nachos like these will grab your attention.

Dungeness Crab Pretzel (Levi's Stadium):

This isn't your average pretzel. The 49ers combine mix crab meat with garlic aioli, Dijon and chives on a fresh butter-toasted pretzel baguette.

DMV Nachos (FedEx Field):

You can get your game day chili fix here with toppings like chipotle cheese sauce, crispy onions and chopped cherry peppers served over chips.

Buffalo Chicken Tot-chos (Ford Field):

Fans can enjoy Lions games eating tater tots topped with smoke buffalo pulled chicken, apple-wood bacon, blue cheese sauce and green onions. Sounds a lot like nachos, no?

Enjoy the season and dig in!