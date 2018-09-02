The Saints are signing former Patriots running back Mike Gillislee, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Gillislee was released by New England on Sunday.

The 27-year-old played in nine games for the Patriots last season, recording 104 carries for 383 yards and five touchdowns. He has 1,248 yards and 16 touchdowns in his four seasons in the league.

Gillislee will help fill the running back role for the Saints, who are missing Mark Ingram for the first four games of the season. Ingram was suspended for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

In a surprising move, the team also released veteran Jonathan Williams who was expected to help step up in Ingram's absence. With Ingram out and Williams gone, the Saints will likely rely heavily on second-year back Alvin Kamara.

The Saints open the regular season Sunday against the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET.