Watch: Bills Put Together Nathan Peterman Highlight Video and It Is Short

Screenshot/Twitter

The Bills failed to put the "hype" in this Nathan Peterman hype video.

By Jenna West
September 04, 2018

Leave it to the Bills to try to drum up excitement for the upcoming season with highlights of Nathan Peterman. The key word is "try."

Buffalo received lots of criticism for naming Peterman as their starting quarterback for Week 1 over Josh Allen, the No. 7 overall draft pick in 2017.

The team is getting more clapback from fans after tweeting out a short highlight reel of Peterman.

How short, you ask? 37 seconds.

Check it out below:

While the video shows a handful of Peterman's plays, it seems to gloss over the fact that he recorded five interceptions and only two touchdowns with a 38.4% passer rating in four games last year.

Perhaps the Bills were hoping everyone forgot those facts?

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)