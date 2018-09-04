Leave it to the Bills to try to drum up excitement for the upcoming season with highlights of Nathan Peterman. The key word is "try."

Buffalo received lots of criticism for naming Peterman as their starting quarterback for Week 1 over Josh Allen, the No. 7 overall draft pick in 2017.

The team is getting more clapback from fans after tweeting out a short highlight reel of Peterman.

How short, you ask? 37 seconds.

Check it out below:

While the video shows a handful of Peterman's plays, it seems to gloss over the fact that he recorded five interceptions and only two touchdowns with a 38.4% passer rating in four games last year.

Perhaps the Bills were hoping everyone forgot those facts?