Steelers star running back Le'Veon Bell is continuing his holdout as the team travels to Cleveland to face the Browns in their season opener.

In the middle of an ongoing contract dispute, Bell did not report to the Steelers before Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline and will not be with the team for Week 1, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 26-year-old will forfeit his first game check worth $853,000.

Bell is unhappy with the franchise tag Pittsburgh has placed him on for the second consecutive season. On the tag, the All-Pro running back would earn $14.45 million. Bell has refused to sign and continues his holdout until he is offered a deal he feels he deserves.

Pittsburgh's James Conner is expected to start at running back on Sunday.