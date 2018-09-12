Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone Hasn't Watched the Super Bowl in Decades

The Jags coach didn't watch last season's Super Bowl, or any others in recent history.

By Emily Caron
September 12, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says he has not watched a Super Bowl in over 30 years. Not since he began coaching, at least.

On Wednesday's conference call ahead of the Patriots-Jaguars rematch this week, reporters asked Marrone if he watched the Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl game from last season. The Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl after defeating Jacksonville in the AFC Championship last winter.

Marrone responded that not only had he not watched the Super Bowl in question, he actually had not watched a Super Bowl in decades.

The last time was "probably when I wasn’t coaching and I could gamble," Marrone told reporters, per the Providence Journal's Mark Daniels.

He added: "Probably when I was 12 -- when I had a little money on it."

Marrone told reporters that he did not watch the tape from the Eagles' victory over the Patriots in last year's Super Bowl either, although he added that his defensive and offensive coaches "obviously" did ahead of this weekend's game.

"When you aspire to go there, and you're not there, I just don't want to go through the whole season again in my mind, and not being there," Marrone said on Wednesday's call, per ESPN. "... I'm usually so pissed off, I can't handle it."

The AFC rematch will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday in Jacksonville.

