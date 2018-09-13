What Happened to Color Rush Uniforms in the NFL?

Find out what happened to Thursday Night Football's Color Rush uniforms.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 13, 2018

One of the biggest debates of Thursday Night Football in seasons past was the Color Rush uniforms.

They resulted in ugly, ridiculous combos that were just eyesores. Who could forget the "Ketchup and Mustard" game between the Buccaneers and Rams in 2015.

But the uniforms likely won't be making an appearance again.

Fox Sports got the rights for "Thursday Night Football" through 2022, and with the deal, Color Rush came into question.

Bill Wanger, executive vice president of programming, research and content strategy for Fox Sports, said the uniforms were going away in April and that fans didn't need gimmicks to watch the game.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported in April that the uniforms weren't going completely away but wouldn't just be for Thursday night. According to Forbes, some teams will break out the uniforms throughout the season, but they won't be forced to wear them on Thursdays.

So fans will be lucky to not be overwhelmed.

