The Miami Dolphins have lost a key member of their offensive line as starting left guard Josh Sitton will sit for the season with a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder, the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reports.

Sitton, 32, tore his rotator cuff in the second half of Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans after playing all 58 of the Dolphins offensive snaps in the game. Surgery will be required to repair the tear.

Veteran Ted Larson will replace the four-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro guard as Sitton is placed on injured reserve.

The Dolphins signed the former Bears and Packers guard to a two-year deal this offseason to bolster a struggling offensive line.

Miami will meet the Jets in New York on Sunday in the team's Week 2 matchup.