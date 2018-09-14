Report: Dolphins All-Pro Guard Josh Sitton Out for Season With Torn Rotator Cuff

Sitton will require shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.

By Emily Caron
September 14, 2018

The Miami Dolphins have lost a key member of their offensive line as starting left guard Josh Sitton will sit for the season with a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder, the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reports

Sitton, 32, tore his rotator cuff in the second half of Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans after playing all 58 of the Dolphins offensive snaps in the game. Surgery will be required to repair the tear.

Veteran Ted Larson will replace the four-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro guard as Sitton is placed on injured reserve.

The Dolphins signed the former Bears and Packers guard to a two-year deal this offseason to bolster a struggling offensive line.

Miami will meet the Jets in New York on Sunday in the team's Week 2 matchup.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)