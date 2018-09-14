Week 2 sets up perfectly for a classic stars-and-scrubs approach to lineup construction. There are high-priced studs with favorable game conditions at almost every position, and bargains on players who either played after pricing was released or are getting a bump in value because of injuries. This high/low approach is the optimal play in cash games. As a result, ownership will fall heavily at the pricing extremes, setting up a leverage opportunity in large-field tournaments for owners who attack the middle pricing tier.

The following will highlight the most notable values from the 4for4 Lineup Generator for both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Editor’s note: “Value” doesn’t necessarily mean inexpensive, but rather the best bang for your DFS buck. These players, regardless of price tag, project to give you the most production per dollar this week.

FanDuel

Antonio Brown ($8,900) vs. Chiefs

Pricing on FanDuel sets up so that owners can roster as many four top-tier players in a single lineup. While many DFS players will be debating which of the expensive running backs to roster, Brown has no equal at his position this week. Even in sloppy weather conditions, Brown caught nine balls for 93 yards and a score on 16 targets. At home in ideal weather, the Steelers face a Kansas City defense that allowed more than 400 yards through the air last week, including 108 yards and a touchdown to Keenan Allen. With both teams projected by Vegas to score more than 24 points, a shootout—and week-winning upside from Brown—is on the horizon.

Jared Cook ($5,000) at Broncos

Oakland open the season against one of the best cornerback tandems in the league, and that resulted in Cook being targeted on more than 30% of Derek Carr’s pass attempts, which he rode to an overall TE1 finish in Week 1. While Cook’s target numbers were inflated because of the Rams’ tough boundary defenders, the Raiders are in a position to go back to the well. Denver opened the season ranked 25th in 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed to tight ends. True to their 2017 form, the Broncos allowed Seattle’s Will Dissly more than 100 yards and a score last week. As 5.5-point underdogs, the Raiders figure to be forced into a pass-heavy game plan.

DraftKings

James Conner ($6,700) vs. Chiefs

Conner’s price spiked $2,200 from Week 1, but he still registers as 4for4’s top value on the slate across all positions. Conner was the only running back to account for 100% of his team’s backfield touches in Week 1 and he was responsible for almost two-thirds of Pittsburgh’s entire offensive touch share. Le’Veon Bell’s replacement offers a workload similar to the most expensive backs on the slate, but still comes at a massive discount compared with the top tier. Pittsburgh is favored by 4.5 points at home, so even if the Steelers opt for a more pass-heavy game plan in favorable weather, positive game script ensures Conner one of the highest touch floors of the week.

Quincy Enunwa ($4,700) vs. Dolphins

With 10 targets, nearly 50% of the Jets’ total, Enunwa emerged as Sam Darnold’s preferred target in Week 1. DraftKings released salaries before the Monday night games began, though, so Enunwa’s price isn’t reflective of his new role. Finding these inefficiencies is an essential piece to building a profitable DFS lineup. Not only does Enunwa offer affordable volume, but he is the key to rostering high-floor, high-priced players at other positions.