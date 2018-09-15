Report: Fireman Ed to Make MetLife Stadium Return in Jets' Home Opener

Fireman Ed retired from his post with the Jets in 2012.

By Michael Shapiro
September 15, 2018

Chants of "J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!" will be in full force on Sunday as Fireman Ed is set for a return to MetLife Stadium per ESPN's Rich Cimini. After retiring from his role as a Jets superfan in 2012, Sunday will mark Edwin Anzalone's second showing at MetLife Stadium, and his first since 2015.

Fireman Ed was a famous figure for the Jets faithful prior to his retirement, popularizing the "J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!" chant often heard during New York home games. He received a game ball in 2009 from former coach Rex Ryan following the Jets' upset victory over the Patriots.

But the retired firefighter opted to hang up his patented No. 42 jersey and fireman's helmet in 2012, citing harassment from fans. 

"It's been about the nastiness. I just think society in general—you're out in your car, there's no respect at all," Anzalone said in 2012, explaining his retirement. " I don't want to put up with that from people taking it out on me anymore."

Anzalone couldn't stay away forever, though, especially with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold making his home debut. Maybe Darnold's presence under center can lure Fireman Ed back to MetLife for good. 

 

