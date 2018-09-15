Cleveland will be without starting receiver Josh Gordon in Week 2, the team announced on Saturday. Gordon will miss the Browns' trip to New Orleans with a hamstring injury.

Injury Update: TE Seth DeValve (hamstring), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring) and LB Christian Kirksey (shoulder/ankle) have been downgraded to OUT for #CLEvsNO



The 6'3" wideout hauled in one reception on Sunday, a 17-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Tyrod Taylor. It was Cleveland's lone passing touchdown in its 21-21 tie against Pittsburgh.

Gordon battled a hamstring injury leading up to Week 1, ultimately suiting-up for his first opening-day in a Browns uniform since 2012. Cleveland won't be in unfamiliar territory with Gordon on the sideline, though, as the 2012 Pro Bowler has missed 38 games since 2014.

The Browns will face another winless team in their road opener, facing the Saints. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is slated for 1 p.m.