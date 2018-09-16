Find out how to watch Colts vs. Redskins on Sunday, Sept. 16.
The Redskins will look to stay atop the NFC East on Sunday when they host Andrew Luck and the Colts. Kickoff from FedExField in Landover, Md. is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.
Washington got out to a blistering start in Week 1 by defeating the Cardinals 24-6 in Arizona. Veteran running back Adrian Peterson tallied 166 yards from scrimmage. Newly-acquired quarterback Alex Smith threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns.
Indianapolis allowed 17 fourth-quarter points in Week 1 and lost 34-23 to Cincinnati. Andrew Luck looked as good as new in his first start since 2016. He threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns.
Here's how to watch Sunday's game:
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Next three games:
Redskins: vs. Packers (9/23); at Saints (10/8); vs. Panthers (10/14)
Colts: at Eagles (9/23); vs. Texans (9/30); at Patriots (10/4)