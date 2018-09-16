The Redskins will look to stay atop the NFC East on Sunday when they host Andrew Luck and the Colts. Kickoff from FedExField in Landover, Md. is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Washington got out to a blistering start in Week 1 by defeating the Cardinals 24-6 in Arizona. Veteran running back Adrian Peterson tallied 166 yards from scrimmage. Newly-acquired quarterback Alex Smith threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

Indianapolis allowed 17 fourth-quarter points in Week 1 and lost 34-23 to Cincinnati. Andrew Luck looked as good as new in his first start since 2016. He threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Redskins: vs. Packers (9/23); at Saints (10/8); vs. Panthers (10/14)

Colts: at Eagles (9/23); vs. Texans (9/30); at Patriots (10/4)