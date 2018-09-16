AFC East rivals will square off in Week 2 as the Jets host the Dolphins. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is slated for 1:00 p.m.

New York dismantled Detroit in the first Monday night contest of the season, winning on the road 48-17. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold shined in his NFL debut. He went 16 for 21 for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami survived a marathon contest marred by multiple weather delays in Week 1. They defeated Tennessee 27-20. A sleepy first half flipped in the final 30 minutes when the two teams combined for 34 fourth-quarter points. Wide receiver Kenny Stills hauled in two touchdown receptions in the victory.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Jets: at Browns (9/20); at Jaguars (9/30); vs. Broncos (10/7)

Dolphins: vs. Raiders (9/23); at Patriots (9/30); at Bengals (10/7)