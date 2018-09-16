How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Jets vs. Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 16.

By Michael Shapiro
September 16, 2018

AFC East rivals will square off in Week 2 as the Jets host the Dolphins. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is slated for 1:00 p.m. 

New York dismantled Detroit in the first Monday night contest of the season, winning on the road 48-17. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold shined in his NFL debut. He went 16 for 21 for 198 yards and two touchdowns. 

Miami survived a marathon contest marred by multiple weather delays in Week 1. They defeated Tennessee 27-20. A sleepy first half flipped in the final 30 minutes when the two teams combined for 34 fourth-quarter points. Wide receiver Kenny Stills hauled in two touchdown receptions in the victory. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET 

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games: 

Jets: at Browns (9/20); at Jaguars (9/30); vs. Broncos (10/7)

Dolphins: vs. Raiders (9/23); at Patriots (9/30); at Bengals (10/7)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)