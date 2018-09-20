Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off with New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns playing on Thursday Night Football.

The Browns are winless in their last 19 games and blew a nine-point lead to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. They had a chance to win but kicker Zane Gonzalez missed two missed field goals. One had a chance to tie the game and the other was an extra point. Gonzalez was released the next day. Cleveland will also be without the services of Josh Gordon who was traded to the New England Patriots for 2019 fifth-round draft pick.

The Jets followed up their opening weekend rout of the Detroit Lions with a 20–12 loss to division rival Miami Dolohins. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold became the youngest player in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in a game, but was picked off twice and was sacked three times.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Jets: at Jaguars (9/30), vs. Broncos (10/7), vs. Colts (10/14)

Browns: at Raiders (9/30), vs. Ravens (10/7), vs. Chargers (10/14)