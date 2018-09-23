Allen added two rushing touchdowns to his hurdle in the first half.
Rookie Josh Allen has racked up the highlights in the first half of the Bills' road matchup with the Vikings, leading the way as Buffalo took a 24-point lead over heavily-favored Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium.
But no play was more impressive than Allen's impressive hurdle of Anthony Barr, looking like a natural track athlete as he dove forward for a first down. The first-round pick displayed prowess with both his arm and legs in the first quarter against Minnesota, throwing for 120 yards and a touchdown while adding 20 yards and two scores on the ground.
Watch Allen's leap over Barr below:
JOSH ALLEN IS JUMPING OVER HUMANS! @thecheckdown pic.twitter.com/vs9bgd5Puh— Simms & Lefkoe (@SimmsAndLefkoe) September 23, 2018
3rd angle of the Josh Allen hurdling Anthony Barr pic.twitter.com/lAaEJZUb7Z— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 23, 2018
Allen and the Bills lead Minnesota 24-0 early in the second quarter. Buffalo is searching for its first win of 2018, currently sitting at 0–2.