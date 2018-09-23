Watch: Bills Rookie QB Josh Allen Goes Airborn, Leaps Over Vikings' Defender

Allen added two rushing touchdowns to his hurdle in the first half.

By Michael Shapiro
September 23, 2018

Rookie Josh Allen has racked up the highlights in the first half of the Bills' road matchup with the Vikings, leading the way as Buffalo took a 24-point lead over heavily-favored Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium. 

But no play was more impressive than Allen's impressive hurdle of Anthony Barr, looking like a natural track athlete as he dove forward for a first down. The first-round pick displayed prowess with both his arm and legs in the first quarter against Minnesota, throwing for 120 yards and a touchdown while adding 20 yards and two scores on the ground. 

Watch Allen's leap over Barr below:

Allen and the Bills lead Minnesota 24-0 early in the second quarter. Buffalo is searching for its first win of 2018, currently sitting at 0–2.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)