Rookie Josh Allen has racked up the highlights in the first half of the Bills' road matchup with the Vikings, leading the way as Buffalo took a 24-point lead over heavily-favored Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium.

But no play was more impressive than Allen's impressive hurdle of Anthony Barr, looking like a natural track athlete as he dove forward for a first down. The first-round pick displayed prowess with both his arm and legs in the first quarter against Minnesota, throwing for 120 yards and a touchdown while adding 20 yards and two scores on the ground.

Watch Allen's leap over Barr below:

3rd angle of the Josh Allen hurdling Anthony Barr pic.twitter.com/lAaEJZUb7Z — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 23, 2018

Allen and the Bills lead Minnesota 24-0 early in the second quarter. Buffalo is searching for its first win of 2018, currently sitting at 0–2.