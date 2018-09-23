Find out how to watch the Titans vs. Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 23.
The Titans will visit the Jaguars on Sunday in an AFC South rivalry matchup.
Jacksonville is coming off of a 31-20 win over the Patriots last week to improve their record to 2-0. Quarterback Blake Bortles went for 29-of-45 with 377 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The Jaguars held the Patriots to only 82 rushing yards and 24 carries.
Tennessee beat the Texans 20-17 last week with quarterback Marcus Mariota out with an elbow injury. With less than one minute remaining in the game, Ryan Succop kicked the game-winning field goal.
The Jaguars lost both of last year's games against Tennessee but still won the AFC South division title. The Titans (1-1) look to improve their record to 2-1 and continue their success against Jacksonville.
Here's how to watch the game:
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial.
Next three games:
Titans: vs. Eagles (9/30), at Bills (10/7), vs. Ravens (10/14)
Jaguars: vs. Jets (9/30), at Chiefs (10/7), at Cowboys (10/14)