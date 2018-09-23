The Titans will visit the Jaguars on Sunday in an AFC South rivalry matchup.

Jacksonville is coming off of a 31-20 win over the Patriots last week to improve their record to 2-0. Quarterback Blake Bortles went for 29-of-45 with 377 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The Jaguars held the Patriots to only 82 rushing yards and 24 carries.

Tennessee beat the Texans 20-17 last week with quarterback Marcus Mariota out with an elbow injury. With less than one minute remaining in the game, Ryan Succop kicked the game-winning field goal.

The Jaguars lost both of last year's games against Tennessee but still won the AFC South division title. The Titans (1-1) look to improve their record to 2-1 and continue their success against Jacksonville.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Next three games:

Titans: vs. Eagles (9/30), at Bills (10/7), vs. Ravens (10/14)

Jaguars: vs. Jets (9/30), at Chiefs (10/7), at Cowboys (10/14)