The Cardinals have named rookie Josh Rosen their starting quarterback for the Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks, head coach Steve Wilks announced.

Rosen made his NFL debut when he replaced Sam Bradford in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Bears. He entered while Arizona trailed 16-14 with 4:31 remaining in the game. Rosen was unable to lead the Cardinals to a comeback and the Bears won 16–14. Rosen went four of seven passing for 36 yards and one interception.

The Cardinals are now 0–3 with the loss.

Rosen was selected by the Cardinals with the No. 10 pick of the 2018 NFL draft. He was taken behind quarterbacks Baker Mayfield (Browns), Sam Darnold (Jets) and Josh Allen (Bills).

Arizona takes on Seattle on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.