Frank Reich on Colts Overtime Loss: 'I'm Not Playing to Tie'

Frank Reich said, "I'll do that 10 times out of 10. That's just the way it's got to roll."

By Charlotte Carroll
September 30, 2018

Colts coach Frank Reich addressed the failed fourth-down attempt in overtime of his team's 37–34 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

"I'll address it now: I'm not playing to tie," Reich told reporters after the game. "I'll do that 10 times out of 10. That's just the way it's got to roll."

Instead of punting on fourth-and-4 from his own 43–yard line and settling for a tie, Reich called for a short pass from Andrew Luck to Chester Rogers. But Luck’s pass bounced short, the Texans got a 24–yard completion on the next play and Ka’imi Fairbairn made a 37–yard field goal as time expired to give the Houston (1–3) an overtime victory.

"I think that's who we're going to be as a team; we're going to be aggressive," Reich said. "That's a mindset that we have. That's the only way to win in this league I think."

Following the game, Luck agreed with the decision.

“I loved it,” Luck said. “We had a discussion before the play and I agreed, so it had my stamp of approval. We did not execute well enough. I did not get the ball to Chester to make the play and I’m sick about it. After all the mistakes we made, we still had a chance to make the play and we didn’t get it done.”

The Colts (1-3) next face the Patriots (2–2) on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

