How to Watch Jets vs. Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch the Jets vs. Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 30.

By Jenna West
September 30, 2018

The Jaguars will host the Jets on Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

The Jets are coming off of a 21-17 loss to the Browns, who won a game for the first time in 635 days. Despite the Jets's 14-point lead in the first half, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield led four scoring drives. With Cleveland up 21-17 late in the fourth quarter, the Jets had a chance to come back until quarterback Sam Darnold threw an interception with 11 seconds left on the clock.

Jacksonville fell 9-6 to AFC South rival Tennessee last week. It marked the second straight game that the Jaguars failed to score an offensive touchdown against the Titans.

The Jets have won the past four games against the Jaguars.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial.

