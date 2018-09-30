Report: Sam Bradford Inactive vs. Seahawks, Will Lose Over $300,000

Sam Bradford is expected to be behind Josh Rosen and Mike Glennon on the Arizona depth chart.

By Michael Shapiro
September 30, 2018

Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford will be relegated to the third spot on the depth chart on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, heading to the bench after starting Arizona's first three games of the season. 

The Cardinals carry just two starting quarterbacks on game day, making Bradford inactive against the Seahawks. And Bradford's inactive status will provide some extra pain in the former No. 1 pick's wallet. 

Bradford will lose $312,500 on Sunday, forfeiting a per-game bonus he receives for each game on the active roster. The Oklahoma product is expected to remain third on Arizona's depth chart per Schefter.

Bradford has struggled thus far in 2018. The nine-year veteran has thrown for just 400 yards in three games, tossing two touchdowns and four interceptions. 

The Cardinals will look to earn their first win of the season on Sunday, hosting the Seahawks. Kickoff from University of Phoenix Stadium is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET. 

