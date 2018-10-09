The stream had several hits in Week 5, as both Geoff Swaim and C.J. Uzomah were among the top-16 tight ends, while Blake Bortles threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns, making him the week’s No. 4 quarterback. The Saints and Lions are sitting out this week, making the stream even more viable and necessary this week.

For streaming purposes, 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed (aFPA) is a metric we rely on heavily to determine weekly matchup strength. As the season continues to progress and more data is available, aFPA becomes more and more reliable, using rolling 10-week data. Targets and efficiency metrics are also considered when choosing weekly streamers.

To provide actionable advice, candidates for streaming must have ownership rates of 40% or lower in leagues on two of Yahoo, CBS and ESPN.

Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston, Buccaneers at Falcons

Winston made his season debut in Week 4, cleaning up for Ryan Fitzpatrick with the Bears in complete control of the contest. He threw for 145 yards and a touchdown, but was also picked twice by a Chicago defense that was playing with a multi-score lead. This is a good spot for him, though, with the Falcons’ at nearly the opposite pole. The Falcons have allowed 32.6 points per game this season, and rank 27th in quarterback aFPA.

Sam Darnold, Jets vs. Colts

Darnold has had his ups and downs early on in his rookie season, but he flashed his talent in Week 5, throwing for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Broncos. He’s beginning to hell with his receivers and showcased tremendous accuracy in his downfield throws. Darnold is fortunate to have another above-average matchup this week against Indianapolis. The Colts sit 25th in quarterback aFPA this season, yielding 20.4 points per contest to opposing signal callers.

Baker Mayfield, Browns vs. Chargers

In the second start of his career, Mayfield threw for 342 yards and a score, with another 23 yards on two rush attempts, and was mostly mistake-free outside of one interception on the first drive of the game. In Week 6 he gets the Chargers, a defense that has allowed two quarterbacks to score more than 25 fantasy points this season. Mayfield is close to streamer disqualification because of his ownership rate, but still makes the cut this week.

Tight Ends

Cameron Brate, Buccaneers at Falcons

Two major factors come into play here, like O.J. Howard has an MCL sprain sidelining him for a few weeks, and Jameis Winston is back under center. Brate has historically been one of Winston’s favorite receivers, netting 81 targets in 2016 and 77 in 2017. With the duo back together and Howard on the sidelines, Brate should see an increase in usage this week against Atlanta.

Nick Vannett, Seahawks at Raiders

Vannett didn’t exactly break down doors in his first game as the starting tight end, but the 25-year-old caught three balls for 43 yards, translating to 7.3 PPR points. He was the second-most-targeted player in Seattle’s offense behind Tyler Lockett, and seems to be developing chemistry with Russell Wilson. In London, the Seahawks will battle an Oakland defense that allowed 22.1 PPR points to the Browns’ tandem of Darren Fells and David Njoku in Week 4, which bodes well for Vannett’s potential in Week 6. The Raiders are ranked 26th in tight end aFPA so far this season, and with Vannett’s usage potential and super-low ownership, he makes a nice option for your streaming pleasure.

C.J. Uzomah, Bengals vs. Steelers

Like Vannett, Uzomah wasn’t lights out in his first game as his team’s starter, but he did lock up the gig for the foreseeable future. He saw just two but took full advantage, hauling in both balls for 43 yards. What’s more, Tyler Korft left the game with a foot injury, making Uzomah the clear No. 1 tight end in Cincinnati. He has an impressive 90% catch percentage, the fourth-highest in the league, and while a small sample has something to do with that, his reliability is an asset for Andy Dalton. This week the Bengals get Pittsburgh, ranked 32nd in the league in tight end aFPA. As an added bonus, Cincinnati’s Week 7 and 8 opponents are ranked 31st and 30th in tight end aFPA, respectively, so you can hang onto Uzomah for multiple games, if necessary.

Defenses

New York Jets vs. Colts

After five weeks, the Jets boast the second-most fantasy points among team defenses. They’ve sacked opposing quarterbacks 14 times and forced 11 turnovers, two of which they’ve taken back for scores. This week, the Jets host a Colts offense that has struggled to stay healthy, ranking 24th in defensive aFPA so far in 2018.

Indianapolis Colts at Jets

On the other side of the field, the Jets have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to defenses, surrendering 9.8 per contest to the position, adjusted for schedule. The Colts have 17 sacks this year, third most in the league, and have taken the ball away eight times.

Miami Dolphins vs. Bears

The Dolphins lead the league with 10 interceptions, two of which they’ve taken to the house. Aside from one rough outing against the Patriots, the Dolphins have been among the top 11 in fantasy points every week, and face a Bears offense on Sunday that has been inconsistent. Add in the home turf, and the Dolphins make a worthy streamer.