How to Watch Bills vs. Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Bills vs. Colts online or on TV on Oct. 21. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 21, 2018

The Colts will be looking for their first victory since Week 2 when the team hosts the Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. 

Indianapolis (1–5) enters the matchup after a 42–34 loss against the Jets in overtime. On the second play from scrimmage, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown by New York cornerback Morris Claiborne. While Luck recovered on the following drive to score a touchdown, the Jets earned their first consecutive wins for the first time in more than a year.

The Bills (2–4) lost a Week 5 game against the Titans 20–13. Quarterback Josh Allen was ruled week-to-week after he sprained his elbow against Houston late in the third quarter. Buffalo will tab veteran Derek Anderson as their starter against the Colts. Anderson will be the Bill's third starting quarterback this season after the team went with Nathan Peterman to open the season. When he came back out to replace Allen, Peterman threw a pick-six in the final minutes and cost the Bills the game.

Last year, the Colts beat the Bills 13–7 in Week 14. 

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

