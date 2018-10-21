How to Watch Vikings vs. Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Vikings vs. Jets on Sunday, Oct. 21.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 21, 2018

The Vikings travel to East Rutherford to take on the New York Jets in Week 7 of NFL action. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. 

Minnesota (3–2–1) is coming off a 27–17 win over the Cardinals. Latavius Murray carried the Vikings to victory with a career-high 155 yards and one touchdown. Murray has been starting in place of the injured Dalvin Cook.

The Jets (3–3) earned their first consecutive wins for the first time in more than a year with a 42–34 win over the Colts on Sunday. Jason Myers kicked a franchise-record seven field goals. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold threw for two touchdowns and 280 yards. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck threw three interceptions: On the second play from scrimmage, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown by New York cornerback Morris Claiborne. 

How to Watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

