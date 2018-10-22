Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made NFL history on Monday night, becoming the fastest player since the 1970 merger to tally 5,000 receiving yards. Beckham set the mark in 54 games, outpacing Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who completed the feat in 56 games.

Beckham entered Monday night's contest vs. the Falcons in Atlanta with 45 catches for 506 yards on the season. He has reached the end zone twice this year, scoring against Carolina on Oct. 7 and late in the fourth quarter against the Falcons on Monday.

The LSU product continued his impressive output at Atlanta. Beckham caught eight passes for 143 yards, his fifth game with 100-plus yards this season.

New York dropped to 1–6 on the year on Monday, falling to the Falcons 23-20.