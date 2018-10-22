Odell Beckham Jr. Becomes Fastest Wide Receiver To 5,000 Receiving Yards Since 1970 Merger

Beckham reached the 5,000-yard mark in 54 career games.

By Michael Shapiro
October 22, 2018

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made NFL history on Monday night, becoming the fastest player since the 1970 merger to tally 5,000 receiving yards. Beckham set the mark in 54 games, outpacing Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who completed the feat in 56 games.

Beckham entered Monday night's contest vs. the Falcons in Atlanta with 45 catches for 506 yards on the season. He has reached the end zone twice this year, scoring against Carolina on Oct. 7 and late in the fourth quarter against the Falcons on Monday. 

The LSU product continued his impressive output at Atlanta. Beckham caught eight passes for 143 yards, his fifth game with 100-plus yards this season.

New York dropped to 1–6 on the year on Monday, falling to the Falcons 23-20. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)