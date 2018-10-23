Report: Giants Trade Eli Apple to Saints for Draft Picks

The Giants will reportedly receive a fourth-round 2019 draft pick and a seventh-round pick in 2020 in exchange for Apple.

By Jenna West
October 23, 2018

The New York Giants are reportedly trading cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

The Saints have been in the market for a cornerback. In exchange for Apple, New Orleans sent the Giants a fourth-round 2019 pick and seventh-round pick in 2020, reports Schefter.

This season, Apple has broken up five passes, recorded one fumble and one fumble recovery.

New York selected Apple with 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State.

