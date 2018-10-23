Four teams go on bye this week, including the mighty Chargers and Falcons, which will surely create some holes in fantasy lineups. Whether you need a replacement for Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers or Austin Hooper, or simply are looking to fill some short-term holes, the Week 8 stream has you covered.

For streaming purposes, 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed (aFPA) is a metric we rely on heavily to determine weekly matchup strength. As the season progresses and more data is available, aFPA becomes more and more reliable, using rolling 10-week data. Targets and efficiency metrics are also considered when choosing weekly streamers.

To provide actionable advice, candidates for streaming must have ownership rates of 40% or lower in leagues on two of Yahoo, CBS and ESPN.

Quarterbacks

Eli Manning, Giants vs. Redskins

Don’t all groan at once. Manning is averaging 294 yards per game this season, with seven touchdowns on the season and four interceptions. With Evan Engram back in play, he has an enviable trio of weapons, one that could give Washington fits this week. This isn’t the best matchup on paper, though Washington is just about league-average in quarterback aFPA. Manning can definitely hit the low-end of QB1 production in this game.

Case Keenum, Broncos at Chiefs

Keenum has been anything but consistent this season, but should fare pretty well in Week 8 against AFC West rival Kansas City. He threw for 245 yards the first time these two teams met in Week 4, and since then the Chiefs defense has allowed Blake Bortles and Tom Brady to post 20.60 and 21.80 fantasy points, respectively. As a unit, the Chiefs rank 28th in quarterback aFPA, 19th in wide receiver aFPA and 31st in tight end aFPA, which bodes well for Denver’s potential through the air in this matchup.

Josh Rosen, Cardinals vs. 49ers

Arizona is coming off a little extra rest, and, hopefully, Rosen took full advantage after being mauled by Von Miller and the Broncos last Thursday. He gets the nod as the third streamer this week based largely on a matchup with a cushy San Francisco defense. The 49ers are the seventh-worst in the NFL against quarterbacks this season, yielding an aFPA of 20.1 fantasy points to the position per week. The move to Byron Leftwich at offensive coordinator after the disastrous reign of Mike McCoy can only be good news for everyone on the Arizona offense. Remember, Leftwich has the endorsement of the last coach to make this offense look good, Bruce Arians.

Tight Ends

Ben Watson, Saints at Vikings

Fresh off a bye last week, Watson caught six balls for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Saints’ 24-23 win over the Ravens. New Orleans heads to Minnesota this week to face the 27th-ranked defense in tight end aFPA. In such a down year for tight ends, Watson is certainly in the conversation every week, but a favorable matchup on Sunday adds to his streaming appeal.

Chris Herndon, Jets at Bears

Herndon has caught a touchdown pass in two straight games and seems to be emerging as one of Sam Darnold’s favorite targets. Week 8 brings a trip to Chicago, where the Jets will battle a Bears’ defense ranked 14th in tight end aFPA. We’ve seen success from the tight end position against this unit in 2018, as Cameron Brate found the end zone in Week 4, and Miami’s Nick O’Leary posted 49 yards and a touchdown in Week 6. Herndon is widely available across all fantasy sites and makes an attractive streamer for Sunday’s contest.

Vance McDonald, Steelers vs. Browns

McDonald is right up against the streamer qualification threshold, but still makes the cut for Week 8. The Steelers are coming off a bye and get a home contest against the 2-4-1 Browns. The 28-year-old has just one touchdown this season, but has more than 61 yards in three of his five games, and sits fourth among the Steelers’ offense in total targets and targets per game. A healthy McDonald makes an alluring option for streaming at Heinz Field, where Ben Roethlisberger does his best work, this week.

Defenses

Arizona Cardinals vs. 49ers

Ranking ninth in fantasy points, the Cardinals have forced 12 turnovers and sacked opposing quarterbacks 20 times in 2018. Arizona ranks second in the league in quarterback aFPA, 11th against wideouts, and seventh against tight ends. All of this, along with the 49ers rank of 29th in defensive aFPA, is a recipe for a solid streaming option this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Browns

The Steelers’ defense has been up and down this season, ranging from one fantasy point up to 17 in its six games. The pass rush has been legit, though, with the defense racking up 22 sacks, tied for second in the league despite having its bye. Baker Mayfield’s offensive line hasn’t exactly held its own, as the rookie has been sacked 18 times already since taking over as the starter.

Washington Redskins at Giants

New York ranks 28th in aFPA to opposing defenses, which instantly makes Washington’s defense one of the better units to stream this week. It’s worth a look on its own merit, as well, after sacking Dak Prescott four times, recovering two fumbles and scoring a touchdown in the 20-17 win over the Cowboys last week.