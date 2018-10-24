The New York Giants are trading defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions for a fifth-round pick, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

The Giants continue their fire sale, and this trade comes a day after the team traded cornerback Eli Apple, a former first-round pick, to the New Orleans Saints for two late-round picks next year and 2020.

Harrison, 29, has been one of the best run-stopping interior defensive lineman for years. He has 31 tackles this season and one forced fumble for the 1–6 Giants.

The trade should help Detroit, who ranked 26th in rushing defense and allow a league-worst 5.3 yards per carry.

Harrison spent his first four seasons of his career with the New York Jets before signing a five-year, $46 million deal with the Giants.

In his first year with the Giants in 2016, Harrison had his best season, recording 86 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and was named an AP first team All-Pro selection.