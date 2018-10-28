Watch: Drew Brees Throws First Interception of Season in Week 8 vs. Vikings

Drew Brees became the last NFL starting quarterback to throw an interception after a Week 8 pick vs. Vikings.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 28, 2018

Drew Brees has thrown his first interception of the 2018 season.

After 231 straight throws to open the year without a pick, Brees was picked off by safety Harrison Smith during the team's Sunday night matchup against the Vikings.

Brees was facing pressure on second-and-10 around midfield when he slightly overthrew wide receiver Michael Thomas. Brees became the last starting quarterback to throw an interception this season, as it came eight weeks into the season.

Watch the interception below:

The Saints led the Vikings 17–13 at halftime.

