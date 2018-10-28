Eagles Offensive Tackles Lane Johnson, Jason Peters Injured vs. Jaguars

Peters and Johnson have combined for 10 Pro Bowl appearances. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 28, 2018

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz lost both of his offensive tackles on Sunday, as Jason Peters and Lane Johnson exited Philadelphia's contest with Jacksonville due to injury in the first quarter.

Peters left the game with a head injury, while Johnson suffered an injured leg. Johnson was carted off the field and taken to the locker room. Both are questionable to return. 

Three-year veteran Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Peters at left tackle, while Isaac Seumalo entered the game in place of Johnson. Vaitai does have significant experience at left tackle, though, replacing Peters in Oct. 2017 following an ACL tear to the nine-time Pro Bowler. 

Philadelphia's offense has struggled without the two tackles thus far, trailing Jacksonville 6-3 in the second quarter at Wembley Stadium in London. 

Follow along live here

 


