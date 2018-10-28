Why do the Seahawks Wear a 'PGA' Patch on Their Jerseys?

The "PGA" patch will make its debut on Sunday as the Seahawks face the Lions. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 28, 2018

The Seahawks will have an added feature to their jerseys on Sunday, sporting a "PGA" patch below the neckline. But what does the new patch represent? 

The jersey addition will honor late owner Paul Gardner Allen, who died at age 65 on Oct. 15. Allen also owned the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers and MLS's Seattle Sounders. The Trail Blazers donned a patch to honor Allen in their opening-night contest on Oct. 18.

"Seahawks will be honoring @PaulGAllen with this jersey patch on Sunday and for the remainder of the season," Seahawks Vice Chairman Bert Kolde wrote on Twitter on Friday. "Paul will always be close to our hearts. #thankspaul"

Allen bought the Seahawks in 1996. Since then, Seattle has won the NFC three times and defeated the Broncos in 2014's Super Bowl XLVIII.

The Seahawks will face the Lions on Sunday in their first game in three decades without Allen as owner. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET. 

