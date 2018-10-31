The Alliance of American Football, and the Oddities of Alternative Leagues

On February 9, 2019, the Alliance of American Football becomes the latest startup league to compete with the NFL … sort of. The Alliance, with teams in eight markets, including Birmingham, Orlando, Salt Lake City and San Diego, and with coaches such as Steve Spurrier, Dennis Erickson, doesn’t want to beat the NFL at its own game but rather become a kind of feeder league where players can hone their craft in hopes of making the jump to the NFL. In the latest installment of The Narrative podcast, I talk to figures involved in Alliance’s launch about their strategy, and how they plan to learn from the mistakes of previous leagues. Listen here:

Check out The Narrative podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.

The AAF’s startup forefathers went to great lengths to try to edge the NFL. The Continental League (1965-69) went international, placing teams in Canada and Mexico while also opening up its rosters to minority players who might find it hard to get into the still mostly white NFL. The World Football League (1974-75) tried to dazzle fans, with singular names, bright vibrant colored jerseys (and footballs), and the far-less-scandalous-than-it-sounds “Dicker-Rod” to measure first downs. The USFL (1983-85) tried to out-spend the NFL, putting their money down to steal potential players and take the big league to court. The XFL (2001) tried to beat down the NFL with violent rules, WWE cameos and, of course, tough nicknames on the back of their jerseys. All of those leagues failed, but the NFL adopted some of their ideas. Here are some ideas that didn’t get picked up: