Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead was ejected in the second quarter of the Sunday Night Football game against the Patriots.

Whitehead was ejected after after slapping Patriots center David Andrews in the face with an open palm. He was given a personal foul and Green Bay was penalized 15 yards. The Patriots scored three plays later.

NFL Officiating tweeted, "Jermaine Whitehead was ejected from the game for striking the head of an opponent. The ejection was confirmed by NY."

Whitehead has 17 tackles and one sack this season.