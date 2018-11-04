Watch: Packers Safety Jermaine Whitehead Ejected After Slapping Patriots Center

Whitehead was ejected after after slapping Patriots center David Andrews in the face with an open palm. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 04, 2018

Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead was ejected in the second quarter of the Sunday Night Football game against the Patriots.

Whitehead was ejected after after slapping Patriots center David Andrews in the face with an open palm. He was given a personal foul and Green Bay was penalized 15 yards. The Patriots scored three plays later.

NFL Officiating tweeted, "Jermaine Whitehead was ejected from the game for striking the head of an opponent. The ejection was confirmed by NY."

Whitehead has 17 tackles and one sack this season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)