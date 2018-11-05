After the New York Jets' 13–6 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, former linebacker Bart Scott went on a tirade against coach Todd Bowles for his postgame comments criticizing the team's defense, which recorded four sacks and kept the Jets in the game until the very end. Scott is a member of a Jets postgame show on SportsNet New York.

"This is bullcrap, right?! We gotta get turnovers?" Scott said. "Really? Three for 16, that's a turnover! When you get the three-and-out, that's a turnover! That's getting the ball back to the offense! What are you talking about! Four sacks, holding Osweiler to 15-of-24 for 139 yards. What the hell are you talking about!? That's the type of statement that pisses me off in the locker room as a defensive player and we gotta have a conversation. Because you start pointing fingers at us that we ain't doing good enough. You didn't do good enough! You didn't prepare us good enough. You didn't represent us good enough. You didn't make adjustments. We had questions and you didn't give us any answers. How about that one!"

.@BartScott57 going OFF on Todd Bowles pic.twitter.com/0EcMm48gb8 — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) November 4, 2018

The Jets offense, meanwhile, was riddled with mistakes. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold completed just 53.8 percent of his passes and threw for four interceptions in Sunday's matchup. The team couldn't get anything going on the ground, either, rushing for just 80 yards in the outing.

The Jets' loss dropped them to 3–6 on the year, just one game ahead of the worst-ranked Bills in the AFC East. The Jets will host Buffalo on Sunday, Nov. 11 next.