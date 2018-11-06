Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas ripped the organization following his trade to the Houston Texans, saying that head coach Vance Joseph lied to him about being traded.

Thomas spoke to 760 AM about his time in Denver, a week after he was dealt to Houston in exchance for late-round draft picks.

“It was so tough,’’ Thomas said. “Even leading up to the Kansas City game it was tough, because that one day, I didn't say anything to anybody. I walk into the job and Vance Joseph walks up to me and says, 'Don't listen to the trade talks, it's not true.'"

Thomas says that president of football operations and general manager John Elway tried to blame him for the offense's struggles.

"I heard they were saying that Vance was saying something, and Elway was saying something," he said. "I did so much for this organization and never had nothing bad to say about anybody. None of the players I played with. I just did my job and kept it as professional as I could. For you all to say that I was one of the reasons that the offense wasn’t going, and say this and that, man, that hurt.”

Thomas also had issues with receivers coach Zach Azzanni concerning playing time for the younger players.

“My receiver coach came to me and said—he could've said this to either Courtland (Sutton) or Emmanuel (Sanders), but he came to me and said it—he said, 'I want to get DaeSean in the game more than one rep. I want to get him going 4 to 6 plays of reps.'' Thomas said.

“I'm like, 'Bro, I've been here nine years and you ask me besides anybody else?' I'm like, 'That's so disrespectful to me, because I've put so much into this game, but you want me to come out for a rookie?'"

Thomas had three receptions for 61 yards in the Texans' 19-17 win over the Broncos.