Los Angeles teams offered thoughts and prayers to the Thousand Oaks community after a gunman opened fired Wednesday night, killing 12 people in a Southern California country bar.

Thousand Oaks is home to the Rams practice facility.

"The Los Angeles Rams organization is heartbroken by the horrific shooting that took place last night in our community of Thousand Oaks. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and our entire community," the team said in a statement.

Statement from the Los Angeles Rams:

The Chargers also released a statement.

The shooting occurred at the Borderline Bar & Grill, a popular hangout with students from California Lutheran University. At the time, the bar was hosting a college night. Authorities identified 28-year-old veteran Ian David Long as the killer, who also took his own life in the massacre. A motive for the attack was under investigation.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since 17 students and teachers were killed at a Parkland, Florida high school nine months ago. It also came less than two weeks after a gunman massacred 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Following news of the massacre, Rams players responded with their reactions on social media:

Devastated for this community...Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this senseless tragedy. — Morgan Fox (@AyyyeeeMoFox) November 8, 2018

Heartbroken for our community. Thinking about everyone involved as well as friends and family of the victims. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 8, 2018

Praying comfort and healing to those affected by this senseless shooting. Thank you to the first responders who put their lives on the line to protect and serve us every day.

Thousand Oaks is my home; I will do everything in my power to help those in need of support. — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) November 8, 2018

Heart broken this morning! I’m just sorry to those affected. I don’t have words that I feel can help. But I promise to find a way to help support our community through this tragedy!

🙏🏼! — Andrew Whitworth (@awhitworth77) November 8, 2018

The Rams face the Seahawks on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.