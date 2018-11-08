Rams Organization 'Heartbroken' Following California Bar Shooting in Thousand Oaks

Kent Nishimaura/Getty Images

Rams offered thoughts and prayers to the Thousand Oaks community after a gunman opened fired Wednesday night and killed 12 people.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 08, 2018

Los Angeles teams offered thoughts and prayers to the Thousand Oaks community after a gunman opened fired Wednesday night, killing 12 people in a Southern California country bar.

Thousand Oaks is home to the Rams practice facility.

"The Los Angeles Rams organization is heartbroken by the horrific shooting that took place last night in our community of Thousand Oaks. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and our entire community," the team said in a statement.

The Chargers also released a statement.

The shooting occurred at the Borderline Bar & Grill, a popular hangout with students from California Lutheran University. At the time, the bar was hosting a college night. Authorities identified 28-year-old veteran Ian David Long as the killer, who also took his own life in the massacre. A motive for the attack was under investigation.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since 17 students and teachers were killed at a Parkland, Florida high school nine months ago. It also came less than two weeks after a gunman massacred 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Following news of the massacre, Rams players responded with their reactions on social media:

The Rams face the Seahawks on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)