There are only 11 games on this week’s DFS main slate, with four teams favored by at least 10 points, and another three favored by at least five. The over/unders are quite high, but DFS owners should be cautious about game stacks since many of these contests could turn out to be one-sided affairs.

The following will highlight the most notable values from the 4for4 Lineup Generator for both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Editor’s note: “Value” doesn’t necessarily mean inexpensive, but rather the best bang for your DFS buck. These players, regardless of price tag, project to give you the most production per dollar this week.

FanDuel

Ryan Fitzpatrick ($7,600) vs. Redskins

Fitzpatrick grades out as 4for4’s top value at his position in what could be the biggest shootout of the week—of the five games on the main slate with an over/under of at least 50, this is the only one with a spread of fewer than six points. No quarterback with at least 150 attempts has a higher touchdown rate than Fitzpatrick, and Washington’s pass defense has struggled after a strong start to the season. Over the last six weeks, Washington has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per pass attempt in the league. This is also one of the best bargains for those that play on multiple sites, as Fitzpatrick is priced as the QB8 on DraftKings but priced down as the QB12 on FanDuel.

Marvin Jones ($6,200) at Bears

Jones has started to separate himself as the primary option in Detroit’s passing game, leading the team in targets both of the past two weeks. This was especially notable in Week 9, Detroit’s first game without Golden Tate. Kenny Golladay, on the other hand, hasn’t seen more than four targets since the Lions’ Week 6 bye. As the only Lion with at least 10 red-zone targets, Jones offers the touchdown upside that is so valuable on FanDuel, and Chicago’s primary weakness has been against wide receivers, where they rank 23rd in 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed. Detroit is a 7-point underdog, which should result in a pass-heavy game script and increased looks for Jones.

DraftKings

Philip Rivers ($6,000) at Raiders

If you had to pick the quarterback with the highest floor, you might say Patrick Mahomes or Cam Newton, but Rivers is the only quarterback who has thrown for at least two touchdowns in every game this season. This week, he gets Oakland, a defense that has given up multiple passing touchdowns in every game but one, allowing the highest touchdown rate of any pass defense. The Chargers are projected by Vegas for a whopping 30 points against this porous Raiders defense.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($5,000) vs. Dolphins

With Geronimo Allison on IR, Valdes-Scantling is set to see starter snaps, and has already been on a bit of a tear with at least 100 yards or a score in each of his last four games. With cornerback Xavien Howard shadowing Davante Adams, Valdes-Scantling will spend most of the game matched up against Torry McTyer, who has allowed the most yards per target of any Week 10 starting corner. Vegas projects Green Bay to score more than 28 points and no team throws at a higher rate in the red zone, adding scoring upside to Valdes-Scantling’s great floor.