Get ready for points, Mexico City.

The over-under for the Chiefs-Rams showdown next Monday night has been set at 64 by the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, which is the highest total since record-keeping began in 1986, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Chiefs are second in the NFL in scoring at 35.3 points per game, while the Rams are third at 33.5. The two 9-1 teams are tied for the best record in the league.

There have been 11 games since 2003 with a total at 57.5 or higher, according to the Action Network. Three of those games have come this season. All 11 have hit the over. The previous high total was 62 for a 2000 game between the Rams and 49ers, which fell short with 58 combined points.

Adding a wrinkle to the Rams-Chiefs total is that the game is at Estadio Azteca, where the altitude of 7,280 feet above sea level is 2,000 feet higher than the Broncos' Mile High Stadium. Both teams reportedly requested to play their Week 11 game in Denver but were denied by the NFL. The Rams are spending this week practicing in Colorado Springs to prepare for the altitude.

Another wrinkle: with the game just a week away, there are "significant" concerns about the condition of the playing surface at Azteca. Due to recent sporting events, concerts and rainy conditions, the field is in poor condition. The NFL is sending officials there to determine if any action is needed.

So this is apparently what the field in Mexico City the #Chiefs and Rams will play on in nine days looks like right now.



(📸 @Migue_luk) pic.twitter.com/w4RoSfT0ci — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) November 11, 2018

This will be the third consecutive season with a game played at Azteca.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN's Monday Night Football.