Aaron Rodgers Used 'Dumb and Dumber' Lines to Score a Date With Danica Patrick

Jim Carey can claim responsibility for Rodgers and Patrick's relationship. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 15, 2018

Danica Patrick said her life with Aaron Rodgers started the same way as most couples when speaking in North Dakota on Wednesday, crediting Jim Carey for the beginning of their relationship.

Patrick said the Packers quarterback approached her at the ESPYs in 2012 while quoting lines from the 1994 film "Dumb and Dumber" per TMZ, spurring a friendship that ultimately became a public romance in January

"He was at the bar, puttin' out the vibe, 'Dumb and Dumber,' you know?" Patrick said while delivering a motivational speech.

"And, I remember he was doing movie lines. And, people that love movie lines, love movie lines. So, I think we had a dialogue in movie lines, and I was like, 'This guy is really funny.'"

Perhaps Rodgers can use the Carey comedy to drive Green Bay into the playoffs. While the Packers currently sit in third place in the NFC North, with Rodgers at the helm, there's always a chance of reaching the postseason.

