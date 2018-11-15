The 33-year-old Peterson has been dealing with dislocated shoulder and ankle injuries from earlier this season.
Redskins running back Adrian Peterson said the injuries he's been playing through the last few weeks are no longer bothering him, according to the Washington Post.
"Last week I actually started feeling all the way healthy," Peterson said, according to the Post. "My shoulder, I’m back to bench pressing. I hadn’t did that in three weeks. So, I’m back to kind of doing the normal things that I was able to do. My ankle is feeling good."
"My body is just kind of feeling refreshed. The second half has been a blessing to me. [It was] a grind the first eight weeks and here now, as I stand in front of you guys, my body is feeling amazing. That’s big [considering] that we just started the second stretch and we have a big game coming up."
He was listed as limited in practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury. He suffered the dislocated shoulder during Washington's 43–19 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Oct 8.
Washington is off to a 6–3 start and next faces Houston on Sunday. This season, Peterson has 672 yards on 155 carries for four touchdowns.