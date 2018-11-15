Redskins running back Adrian Peterson said the injuries he's been playing through the last few weeks are no longer bothering him, according to the Washington Post.

"Last week I actually started feeling all the way healthy," Peterson said, according to the Post. "My shoulder, I’m back to bench pressing. I hadn’t did that in three weeks. So, I’m back to kind of doing the normal things that I was able to do. My ankle is feeling good."

"My body is just kind of feeling refreshed. The second half has been a blessing to me. [It was] a grind the first eight weeks and here now, as I stand in front of you guys, my body is feeling amazing. That’s big [considering] that we just started the second stretch and we have a big game coming up."

He was listed as limited in practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury. The 33-year-old Peterson has been dealing with a dislocated shoulder and ankle injuries from earlier this season. He suffered the dislocated shoulder during Washington's 43–19 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Oct 8.

Washington is off to a 6–3 start and next faces Houston on Sunday. This season, Peterson has 672 yards on 155 carries for four touchdowns.