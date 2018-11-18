The Raiders broke a five-game losing streak with a last-second field goal Sunday against the Cardinals, but it wasn't smooth sailing for Oakland during the game.

Head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr had a heated exchange on the sideline after Carr called two timeouts in a row because he couldn’t get the plays called properly. There was 2:17 left in the first half and the score was tied 14–14. But Carr's decision resulted in a penalty, giving the Raiders a third-and-seven situation instead of third-and-two.

Gruden yelled at Carr, throwing his arms up in apparent frustration. According to a local radio broadcast, tight end Lee Smith came over to calm Gruden down after the exchange. Things reportedly calmed down from there, with the three being "all smiles" with each other before the offense went back out.

Jon Gruden's exchange with Derek Carr here is certainly something pic.twitter.com/TUp32y1Z1c — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 18, 2018

Oakland recollected itself to beat Arizona 23–21 on a game-winning kick by Matt McCrane.

The Raiders next face the Ravens on Sunday.