Following the Eagles' 48–7 loss to the Saints on Sunday, Philadelphia safety Malcolm Jenkins was clearly frustrated.

Jenkins was caught giving his former coach Sean Payton the finger after the Saints went for it on fourth-and-6 early in the fourth quarter with the Saints up by 31 points. Running back Alvin Kamara beat Jenkins on the play for a 37-yard touchdown.

"I'm a competitor," Jenkins told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark. "I love Sean to death. I know what type of guy and coach he is. That was more so personal between me and him."

"We talked after the game. It's all good. I know Sean. They're going to go for it. I was more so upset that it was on me," Jenkins said. "I got a lot of respect for what they're doing, especially Sean."

The 30-year-old left without speaking to media and when some reporters caught up to him in the tunnel, Jenkins said, "[Being] winners of the Super Bowl last year doesn't win you a goddamn game this year."

Payton said he wasn't comfortable trying for a field goal, and after the game, he praised Jenkins.

"I think the world of him. He's a tremendous player," Payton said, according to ESPN. "I hate that he got out of here. That was probably as big a mistake as we've made here in 13 years. He's made up of all the right things, and he's a tremendous competitor."

Jenkins played for the Saints from 2009 to 2013 before being signed by the Eagles in 2014. Payton has been with New Orleans since 2006.