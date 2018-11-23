Report: Josh Allen to Start for Bills vs. Jaguars

Allen last played on Oct. 14 vs. Houston

By Michael Shapiro
November 23, 2018

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to start against the Jaguars on Sunday and will suit up for the first time since Week 6, according to head coach Sean McDermott, 

“Josh Allen will start Sunday as long as he gets through today,” McDermott told the media on Friday.

Allen is 2–4 as a starter this season. He has thrown two touchdowns and five interceptions. He exited Buffalo's loss to Houston on Oct. 14 with an elbow injury. 

Nathan Peterman and Derek Anderson originally replaced Allen but threw for just one touchdown and 11 interceptions in three combined starts. The Bills turned the tide on their three-game losing streak on Nov. 11 by defeating the Jets 41-10 behind a two-touchdown effort from quarterback Matt Barkley. 

The Bills will host Jacksonville on Sunday at New Era Field in Buffalo. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)