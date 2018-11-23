Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to start against the Jaguars on Sunday and will suit up for the first time since Week 6, according to head coach Sean McDermott,

“Josh Allen will start Sunday as long as he gets through today,” McDermott told the media on Friday.

Allen is 2–4 as a starter this season. He has thrown two touchdowns and five interceptions. He exited Buffalo's loss to Houston on Oct. 14 with an elbow injury.

Nathan Peterman and Derek Anderson originally replaced Allen but threw for just one touchdown and 11 interceptions in three combined starts. The Bills turned the tide on their three-game losing streak on Nov. 11 by defeating the Jets 41-10 behind a two-touchdown effort from quarterback Matt Barkley.

The Bills will host Jacksonville on Sunday at New Era Field in Buffalo. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.