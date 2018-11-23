Report: Sam Darnold Out vs. Patriots, Josh McCown to Start

McCown will make his second start of the season in Week 12.

By Michael Shapiro
November 23, 2018

A foot injury will keep Jets quarterback Sam Darnold out for a second-straight week on Sunday and veteran Josh McCown will fill in vs. the Patriots, according to Jets senior reporter Eric Allen.

Darnold went 3–6 as the Jets' starter and has thrown for 11 touchdowns. His 14 interceptions are a league high. Darnold last played on Nov. 4, a 13-6 loss to Miami in which the No. 3 overall pick threw four picks. 

16-year veteran Josh McCown will make his second start of the season. He went 17-34 against Buffalo on Nov. 11 and threw for 135 yards while tossing two interceptions. 

The Jets are tied for last in the AFC East at 3–7. They will host the Patriots on Sunday with kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford N.J. slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)