A foot injury will keep Jets quarterback Sam Darnold out for a second-straight week on Sunday and veteran Josh McCown will fill in vs. the Patriots, according to Jets senior reporter Eric Allen.

Darnold went 3–6 as the Jets' starter and has thrown for 11 touchdowns. His 14 interceptions are a league high. Darnold last played on Nov. 4, a 13-6 loss to Miami in which the No. 3 overall pick threw four picks.

16-year veteran Josh McCown will make his second start of the season. He went 17-34 against Buffalo on Nov. 11 and threw for 135 yards while tossing two interceptions.

The Jets are tied for last in the AFC East at 3–7. They will host the Patriots on Sunday with kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford N.J. slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.