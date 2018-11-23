With the Chiefs and Rams on bye, and New Orleans already in the clubhouse, many of the most popular weekly plays are off the main slate. As a result, there aren’t many offenses that will draw overwhelming ownership numbers, allow for more flexibility and creativity in lineup construction. 4for4 projects the Buccaneers to be the most popular offense of Week 10.

The following will highlight the most notable values from the 4for4 Lineup Generator for both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Editor’s note: “Value” doesn’t necessarily mean inexpensive, but rather the best bang for your DFS buck. These players, regardless of price tag, project to give you the most production per dollar this week.

FanDuel

Melvin Gordon ($8,900) vs. Cardinals

Despite being the second-most expensive player on the slate, Melvin Gordon projects as 4for4’s top value across all positions. The Chargers are favored by 12 at home, which should lead to a run-heavy game script down the stretch. Their 28 projected points gives Gordon the touchdown upside that is always valuable on FanDuel. Gordon has been the focal point of this offense lately, accounting for at least 45% of his team’s touches in every game since its bye, a touch share Gordon reached just once in his first six games.

Nick Mullens ($6,000) at Buccaneers

In a game with the highest over/under of the week, Mullens faces off against a Buccaneers defense that ranks in the bottom 10 in schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed to every position. Tampa Bay has allowed multiple passing touchdowns eight times this year and no team has given up more fantasy points per pass attempt. Even as underdogs, Vegas projects the 49ers for more than 25 points. For those price-shopping across multiple sites, Mullens is one of the better bargains of the week—he is priced as the QB12 on DraftKings but is the QB19 on FanDuel.

DraftKings

Andrew Luck ($6,400) vs. Dolphins

No team on the main slate carries a higher implied total than Indianapolis (29.25). Luck has dominated scoring for his team, tossing at least three touchdowns in every game since Week 4. While Miami is one of the better defenses in terms of raw fantasy points allowed, they have allowed incredible efficiency to opposing passers recently. Since Week 6, only two defenses have allowed more fantasy points per pass attempt, and Luck is one of the more efficient fantasy scorers himself.

Nick Chubb ($6,300) at Bengals

When adjusted for strength of schedule, 4for4 ranks the Bengals dead last in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Allowing more than 200 total yards per game to opposing backs over the last six weeks will do that. Chubb accounted for at least 40% of the Browns’ total touches in each of the three games preceding their bye, putting him in the top five among all players in team touch share over the last month. Cleveland is a road dog, but the spread is only three and this is projected by Vegas to be one of the highest-scoring games of the week.